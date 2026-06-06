MineralWater

This is why people should buy a cheap phone with stock android on which zero private data is stored and that is never used for anything other than those verification things or government apps that might be or become mandatory.

What i mean is, use your graphene phone for everything, but don't use it to legitimate yourself.

Take an old phone or cheap one and put nothing on it, no contacts, no email (maybe one exclusively used for this phone without any private conversation on it), no apps like messengers and so on.

A phone that is only used like a passport, to legitimate yourself and or use government apps you are forced to use.

And of course think twice if a stupid game console is worth it to verify yourself to whomever.

People need to make mature decisions. If a company wants you to do something you don't want to do, then don't buy their products.

I mean, whether it's gaming, video streaming or adult entertainment, is this really something that stands above your privacy and dignity? If they want you to identify to use it, look for new hobbies instead.